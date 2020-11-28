Saturday, November 28, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants have castigated Deputy President William Ruto, for supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

On Friday, Ruto surprised many of his supporters when he endorsed the BBI saying the document had captured all the issues he raised at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch.

The DP celebrated the inclusion of an amendment to Article 11 of the Constitution to include the grievances raised by pastoralists, agricultural and coastal communities.

“New article 11A in the BBI Constitution Bill introduced after Bomas will anchor the ordinary people’s Hustler economics of wheelbarrow, boda boda, mama mboga, pastoralists, butchers and guaranteed minimum returns on coffee, tea, korosho, sukari, maize,” Ruto tweeted.

But in response, Raila’s ally and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, termed Ruto a liar, saying the clause was there even before the launch of the document.

“It was there BEFORE Bomas, at Bomas and NOW. WORD FOR WORD. Did you even read the Bomas document?” Junet posed.

Lawyer Makau Mutua, who is also an associate of Raila, termed Ruto as a ‘watermelon’ who is undecided.

“On BBI @WilliamsRuto has become a WATERMELON — a total CHAMELEON. He cannot decide if he supports, or opposes, BBI. Caught between the devil and the deep blue sea,” tweeted Mutua.

