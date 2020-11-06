Friday, November 6, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has summoned its members in the Migori County Assembly for a reconciliatory meeting with Governor Zachary Okoth Obado in Nairobi.

The move comes after ODM shelved plans to impeach Obado, who is facing graft allegations alongside his four children, following the intervention of its party leader Raila Odinga.

According to ODM Chairman John Mbadi, the party will first have a meeting with all the MCAs before holding another joint meeting with Governor Obado.

“Following the directive by our party leader, we resolved that it is important to have unity in the Assembly more so at this time when we already have the BBI report.”

“We will have a meeting with them and give a statement on the outcome,” said Mbadi.

Similar sentiments were echoed by County Assembly Majority Leader Ken Ooro, who confirmed the meeting and welcomed the decision of the party.

“I have been informed that it should be later this week and we are all for it because it will reduce the tension and disunity that we experienced recently that also left some of us injured,” said Ooro.

Obado survived the much-anticipated impeachment motion sanctioned by the ODM top brass over a month ago after Raila intervened.

