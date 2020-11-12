Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto gifted the national football team Ksh 1 million, after watching them blow a chance to top Group G of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

Harambee Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by ten men visitors, Comoros, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani yesterday.

The DP watched the match alongside Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama and other allies.

Former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga, was also in attendance in the match played without fans as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the match, Ruto gave a motivational talk to the team, encouraging them to win the reverse fixture against Comoros on Sunday.

“Congratulations.”

“You have done a good job.”

“On behalf of the Government of Kenya, we are very proud of you and I will support you all the way.”

“Coach (Ghost Mulee), we expect a better game on Sunday and we have to play well,” Ruto stated.

He handed over the bundle of cash in a brown envelope to team captain and Montreal Impact midfielder, Victor Wanyama.

In 2019, the DP pledged and fulfilled his Ksh 50 million donation to the team.

