Monday November 23, 2020 – Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has scoffed at former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, accusing him of being a tyrant.

In a recorded footage that surfaced yesterday, the vocal legislator, who is also an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, described Raila as the chief architect behind Kenya’s instability.

“The only person responsible for instigating conflict in Kenya is Raila Odinga, and the only remedy to this is to appoint me as the Interior CS.”

“I would order for his immediate arrest and prosecution,” he stated.

He went on to accuse the ODM Party leader of using his huge following across the country as puppets in his agenda of chaos.

According to the Kimilili MP, Raila belongs behind bars for calling for a nationwide boycott of certain local brands back in 2017.

“He calls for violent protests then runs away to America, leaving his foot soldiers to carry out the dirty work.”

“Raila is single-handedly responsible for violence in Kenya,” he alleged, adding that the ODM party leader’s tactics were archaic.

Barasa further stated that if he were to get Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s job, Raila would be facing the full force of the law over his decision to have himself sworn in as the people’s president, following the highly contested 2017 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST