Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has devised a new way of dealing with President Uhuru Kenyatta, days after holding a 3-hour meeting with the president at State House.

After the closed-door meeting, the President postponed the launch of the BBI signatures collection exercise indefinitely.

According to sources, Ruto has directed his allies to desist from attacking Uhuru and opposing Jubilee’s plans going forward.

Insiders detailed that the DP was not pleased with Soy MP, Caleb Kositany’s decision, to counter Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju’s claims that the President would remain as party leader, even beyond his tenure in 2022.

Kositany, who is as Jubilee’s Deputy Secretary-General, had written to the Registrar of Political Parties seeking to force Jubilee to conduct grassroots elections.

However, the DP ordered Kositany to withdraw the letter and ordered his troops to cease fire after a sustained veiled attack on the president and other Jubilee leaders.

Ruto’s move has unsettled Raila, who is now fearing that he might be betrayed again.

