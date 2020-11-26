Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has surprised Kenyans after he flooded the BBI secretariat with his friends and relatives.

This is after he picked his first cousin, Jakoyo Midiwo, for a crucial role in the Building Bridges Initiative, signaling a political comeback for the former Member of Parliament.

Odinga appointed Midiwo to spearhead ODM’s signature drive in the Nyanza region after the launch of signature collection exercise that targets 4million signatures.

The former Gem MP has been in the political cold after he lost his seat in the 2017 General Election, which was preceded by a fallout with the ODM leader.

His appointment hands him a political lifeline to propel himself back in the regional political space.

The former MP’s appointment also suggests that he has mended his relationship with Odinga after they fell out in 2017.

Raila also appointed Oburu Odinga’s son to lead grassroots campaigns in the villages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST