Friday, November 27, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has denied rumours flying around that President Uhuru Kenyatta duped him by introducing new changes to the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report without his knowledge.

Speaking yesterday, Raila, through his Spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said he was party to the changes and in agreement with the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, launched on Wednesday.

Similar sentiments were echoed by ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, who said the agreement was that some of the issues could be addressed through statutes.

“The agreement to drop the issue on IEBC was agreed by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.”

“It was agreed that the issue can be left to be dealt with through statutes.”

“If it is done through statutes, it becomes very flexible,” said Mbadi.

During the launch of the signature collection, Raila appeared off the mark regarding the new changes to the document.

In the speech, Raila explained why they had proposed to have political parties appoint the electoral commissioners, adding that there is no neutral person in the world.

However, in the document that was released, IEBC commissioners would not be appointed through the political parties.

This proposal, contained in the previous draft of BBI, had been dropped.

This informed talk that Raila could have been caught off guard by some of the last-minute changes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST