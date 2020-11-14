Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has announced the next phase of the Building Bridges Initiative.

Addressing the press from his Capitol Hill offices yesterday, Raila revealed that the collection of one million signatures that will validate the BBI referendum will start in the coming week.

“We will be doing the launch of the signature collection sometimes next week.”

“We want that exercise to be done as soon as possible so that the matter can be handed over to the electoral commission, and then we can move towards the next phase of a referendum.”

“This matter, as already mentioned before, should be concluded by the latest April next year.”

“That is where we are as far as BBI is concerned,” the ODM party leader outlined.

The former PM was accompanied by politicians from the Coast region who also submitted their proposed edits to the BBI report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST