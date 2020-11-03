Tuesday, 03 November 2020 – Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host Willis Raburu has been trending on various social platforms after he was spotted rocking a new hairstyle that is associated with Gengetone kids and flashy Buruburu makangas.

Raburu flaunted the hairstyle for the first time last Friday when he was hosting 10 over 10 show, causing a lot of reactions on social media.

Nosy Kenyans poked at his ex-wife Marya Prude hoping that she will comment on the presenter’s controversial hairstyle.

Marya had a savage response to those who are tagging her photos of her ex-husband’s hairstyle.

The beautiful lass urged Kenyans to let people live their best life and mind their own business.

She posted a photo of a lady with a widely opened mouth and captioned it, “Thanks to everyone that tagged me, but hey!!! Let everyone live their best life.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST