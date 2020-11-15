Sunday, November 15, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has dismissed a circular issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday, which indicated that the CS is no longer in charge of the Ministry’s Human Resource Department.

The circular issued by PSC Chairperson Stephen Kirogo stated that the move is to protect public officers from undignified and unwarranted attacks from CS Magoha.

The move came after Magoha was captured in a video dressing down a senior county education official in public, even telling him he was “silly and stupid.”

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Magoha maintained that he is still in charge of the ministry and he will continue to discharge all duties assigned to him by the Head of State.

“Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure that all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan Child, Parents and all education stakeholders,” Magoha said when he visited a Primary School in Kibra constituency.

