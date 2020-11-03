Project Officer Inclusive Education in Emergencies V4D Project
Closing date: November 8, 2020
Responsibilities:
- Coordination of all-Inclusive Education in Emergencies V4D project activities, monitoring and evaluation, project reporting, and dissemination of reports as appropriate.
- Lead in documentation and dissemination of change stories and knowledge products deduced from Inclusive Education in Emergencies V4D project implementation and learning.
- Priority is to support continuation of learning and safeguarding of most vulnerable children especially those girls and those with disabilities
- Strengthen the existing infrastructure established through COVID emergency response since April 2020
- New innovation: Working with research assistants to in collecting data and impact assessments on knowledge, attitudes and practices from the interventions in the target 7 counties.
- Support communications and media work in regard to Education and Emergencies; optimise contractual agreements with community radios; and existing engagement with Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and MOU with Ministry of Education; continuous engagement through the six national and sub-national coordination groups.
- Lead in identifying, assessing and building capacity of local implementing partners in target areas.
- Engage in lobbying and advocacy with relevant Civil Society Organisations at micro, meso and macro level in influencing development and implementation of government policies necessary in enhancing access to quality and inclusive basic education
- Support administrative work of the project by providing logistical support to planning, training and review of workshops (online and face to face), conferences; and ensure invitations, follow-up, liaison with relevant partners, volunteers, VSO Kenya staff and resource personnel are done.
- Support regular updates to partners and volunteers enquiries relating to the administrative matters of the V4D Inclusive Education in Emergencies
- Ensure proper budgeting, timely budget tracking and check compliance to financial management policies and donor requirements through out project period
- Work cooperatively as a member of the Inclusive Education programme and wider programme team programme design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation
- Provide duty of care for all staff and volunteers in the project in collaboration with Inclusive Education programme manager
- Establish and strengthen partnerships relevant to realization of project/programme objectives
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time by the Programme Manager.
Skills, qualifications and experience
- Bachelor of Education degree or related degree with specialization in development, inclusive education or education in emergencies.
- Qualification in community development, project management or related area would be an advantage.
- At least 3 years relevant experience including the formulation, implementation and review of development strategies and effective project management supporting youth, children, and learners with disability.
- Experience in developing and implementing advocacy and campaign strategies
- Experience working with children, youth with disabilities, refugee youth, and their families in education or livelihood initiatives
- Knowledge social accountability, disability rights, refugee rights and social inclusion practices
- Ability to work effectively as a team member and with minimal supervision
- Excellent written and oral communication
- Evidence of effective problem solving and organizational skills
- Evidence of professionalism and high integrity
- Evidence of openness to learning to improve own performance
Competencies and Behavior
- At VSO we believe progress is only possible by working together. Whether you want to join us as an employee, or as a volunteer working in your own country, overseas or online, our selection process includes an assessment based on these core competencies:
- Ability to be open minded and respectful
- Ability to be resilient and adaptive to new situations
- Ability to facilitate positive change and build sustainable working relationships
- Ability to seek and share knowledge
How to Apply
