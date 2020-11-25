VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

“Sometimes in life there is that moment when it’s possible to make a change for the better. This is one of those moments.”-Elizabeth Glaser

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) is a proven leader in the fight for an AIDS-free generation and has reached over 31 million pregnant women with services to prevent transmission of HIV to their babies. Founded in 1988, EGPAF has supported over 15,000 sites and currently works in 17 countries to offer HIV counseling, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services alongside high-quality family health care. Each stage of life—from infancy to adulthood—brings new and different challenges, and EGPAF is driven to see a world where no other mother, child, or family is devastated by this disease.

In Kenya, EGPAF works in partnership with the Ministry of Health and various County Governments to support HIV Prevention, Care and Treatment in 5 Counties. EGPAF is mainly funded by PEPFAR through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

EGPAF in Kenya is seeking to fill the following position to be based in Homabay: Program Assistant

