Monday, November 9, 2020 – Popular prankster, Nicki Bigfish, has landed in trouble after he kissed another man’s girlfriend.

Nicki Bigfish is known for daring pranks in the streets of Nairobi that backfires at times, putting his life in danger.

The man confronted the popular prankster after he saw a viral video of him kissing his beautiful girlfriend.

He sent serious threats to Nicki and vowed that he will hunt for him and teach him a lesson that he will never forget.

The prankster shared screenshots of the threats that he received on his social handle.

Check this out.

Here’s the video that landed him in trouble.

