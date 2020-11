Friday, 13 November 2020 – As Deputy President William Ruto continues hunting for votes by dishing out freebies at his Karen residence, people from his backyard are living in abject poverty.

A photo of Sugoi shopping center, which is meters away from his palatial Sugoi home that is estimated to be worth Sh1.2 billion, has emerged.

Residents of Sugoi still run businesses in mud houses in the 21st century.

See photo shared by Alai.

