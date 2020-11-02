Monday, 02 November 2020 – Top-rated MC, comedian, and radio presenter, Jalang’o, is arguably one of the richest Kenyan celebrities.

The husky-voiced radio presenter, who was once a fisherman on the shores of Lake Victoria, engages in several hustles that pays him well.

When he is not hosting a morning show with Kamene Goro, you will find him emceeing in corporate events and promoting various top brands.

On Sunday, Jalang’o posted a photo sunbathing at his posh Muthaiga home and he is without a doubt living a posh life.

See photo and dream big like Jalas.

