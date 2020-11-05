Thursday, 05 November 2020 – Dj Prince, a popular Kenyan Disc Jockey who shot to fame through Ghetto Radio, is crying for justice after a ruthless landlord emptied his house over rent arrears.

The Coronavirus pandemic has dented the pockets of many entertainers for lack of shows and club events.

Clubs no longer seek the services of Djs since the Government has imposed a curfew and entertainment joints ordered to close by 9 PM.

Club business thrives during night hours and despite President Uhuru Kenyatta opening bars after months of shut down, most club owners are struggling to stay afloat.

Dj Prince shared a video of an empty house and revealed that his house was emptied by his landlord when he was away over rent arrears.

He came back home to an empty house.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST