Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Kenyans across the political divide, on Tuesday, asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to explain to them how former Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, died.

Through a sponsored hashtag on Twitter #WhoKilledMutula, Kenyans asked the government to come clean on the matter, since Mutula, who was a former Justice and Constitution Minister, had links with the International Criminal Court (ICC) case, facing Uhuru and Ruto.

Mutula was on record saying he will cooperate with ICC to ensure Uhuru and Ruto answer to crimes against humanity charges at The Hague.

Mutula, a revered lawyer and politician, was found dead at his Makueni ranch home, in April 2013, barely a month after he had been elected as the first Makueni Senator.

Here are some comments from Kenyans who were inquiring about Mutula’s death

“#whokilledmutula because the night before, he had driven himself to the ranch (Maanzoni) located along Nairobi-Mombasa road near Makutano Junction. He had dismissed his bodyguard, who was now in Mombasa, as well as his driver,” Nathan Davids

“There is nobody else who would have a motive to kill the late Senator Mutula Kilonzo over the ICC case at The Hague other than Ruto. Mutual had enough evidence linking Ruto to the post-election violence in 2007 and even had contact with Ocampo then ICC prosecutor,” Lilian Asego.

“Most high profile murders in Kenya are never resolved. A perfect example is the death of Sen Mutula Kilonzo. All we know is that just before his death he(Mutula Kilonzo) had been contacted by the International Criminal Court to testify against DP William Ruto! #WhoKilledMutula,” KOT loyal.

“It was a time when it was Ruto’s turn to face the ICC bench. Mutula Kilonzo did a secret video condemning the killings and crimes in Kapsabet and Eldoret. The ICC prosecutor sent him a letter seeking more information but he was killed before answering Ocampo,” Jean Wangari

The Kenyan DAILY POST