Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has asked Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to consider joining the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Ahmednasir noted the Mombasa leader had done a good job as a governor but had a limited chance to prosper beyond his current position in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The lawyer said he was in Mombasa County over the weekend and he was impressed by the job that Joho has done in the coastal city.

The senior counsel also urged the Mombasa county boss to climb a step higher and take a stab at the country’s national politics.

However, he urged him to join the Jubilee Party because ODM cannot allow him to climb further.

“Mombasa is clean and nice. Governor Hassan Ali Joho has done a great job.

“He needs to move to the next level in the national govt.

“He has reached the apex in his party ODM and the next smart move is to sign for my beloved Jubilee…that is where his future is,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

