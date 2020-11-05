Thursday, 05 November 2020 – Popular Kenyan female disc jockey, Pierra Makena, has stunned Netizens after she shared adorable photos with her 4-year-old daughter, Ricca Pokot.

Pierra was rendered a single mother after her baby daddy dumped her immediately she informed him that she was pregnant.

The talented DJ and actress blasted her baby daddy when her daughter turned 4 years old this year and said that he doesn’t support his flesh and blood.

For 4 years, Pierra has been bringing up her daughter single-handedly.

She posted lovely photos to celebrate motherhood and confessed that when her baby-daddy dumped her while she was pregnant, she thought bringing up her daughter would be a disaster.

“PROUD MOTHER.I think I need to get another of these humans.

“so not soo badly off.

“I thought bringing up a child would be a disaster but heey….look at me now! (chrisbrowns voice)” she wrote and shared these beautiful photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST