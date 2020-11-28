Home Entertainment PICTURED: They almost turned a swimming pool into a lodging (PHOTOs) PICTURED: They almost turned a swimming pool into a lodging (PHOTOs) November 28, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kenyan Slay Queen accidentally exposes her sponsor’s car plate during Naivasha trip, his identity unveiled (PHOTOs) African Parents should stick to their lanes; Hizi vitu achia wazungu! (PHOTOs) Any artist trying to draw me should stop – JALANG’O on why he is no longer accepting portraits from artists. Look at the name of this guest house! EH!EH! (PHOTO) Love brewed on the internet: Kenyan LADY shares lovely photos with her mzungu husband that she met online Pastor KANYARI can now breathe as his nagging ex-wife gets engaged to a Caucasian man (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,439FollowersFollow