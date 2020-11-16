Monday, 16 November 2020 – Ginimbi’s journey on earth came to an end over the weekend after friends, family, and fans flocked to his palatial mansion for the final send-off.

The deceased socialite was buried in an expensive Versace coffin that is estimated to cost Sh 800,000.

While paying a tribute to the late socialite and businessman, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Tino Machakaire, described Ginimbi as a man of vision who loved fun.

“He was a man of vision, a young man who loved his fun and a man who inspired the poor. He lived his life to the fullest and he became the envy of many not just because of his lifestyle but because of his astuteness as a businessman.

” Many youths have to learn from him and they definitely miss him. “He was an inspiration to many youths and his death has left a big void which will be difficult to fill,” he was quoted saying.

Here are photos of the expensive coffin that Ginimbi was buried in.

