Monday, November 9, 2020 – Flashy Zimbabwean businessman Ginimbi died on the spot on Sunday morning after he was involved in a grisly road accident.

The youthful businessman, who was popular in the social circles, is said to have been speeding after a night of partying at Club Dreams in the Zimbabwean Capital when his Rolls Royce crashed.

Ginimbi was reportedly thrown out of his high-end vehicle which later burst into flames.

His lifeless body was found on the ground covered in tree branches.

Two other passengers who were in the company of Ginimbi were burnt beyond recognition.

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe is among those who mourned the deceased businessman.

Huddah revealed that she had big plans with Ginimbi next week but the plans have been halted after his untimely death.

Ugandan socialite and Diamond Platnumz’s ex-wife Zari Hassan also mourned Ginimbi through her Instagram page. ”My G, your gone too soon. You always said life is short, we didn’t see this coming. Rest in paradise my G”, Zari posted.

Here are photos of the tragic accident.

This is how Ginimbi was balling hard before he died.

