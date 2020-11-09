Monday, November 9, 2020 -Zimbabwean male socialite Ginimbi was in the company of friends when his Rolls Royce hit a tree before bursting into flames.

According to reports, the flashy male socialite was coming from a drinking spree in a high-end club when the tragic accident happened.

Photos of a fast-rising Zimbabwean female socialite, who was in the company of Ginimbi during the deadly crash have emerged.

Her name is Alicia Adams.

Her body was burnt beyond recognition.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST