Friday, 27 November 2020 – Abdi has been identified as the leader of the slain thugs, who were shot dead by detectives in Kariobangi last night.

The young man, who was barely 25, had earlier been caught on CCTV raiding a shop in Buru Buru while armed with a pistol.

He escaped to the village and came back to the city recently to continue with his criminal activities.

According to this Facebook post, Abdi was in a relationship with a lady known by the moniker Dadake Maxlenda.

DCI should hunt for this lady and interrogate her.

She looks suspicious.

Check out her photos.

