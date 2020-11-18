Wednesday, 18 November 2020 – A police officer attached to Parklands police station lost his life on Tuesday evening, after he was assaulted by a trader at Nyayo Market in Ngara, Nairobi.

The deceased cop, who is identified as Constable Joshua Lomwatum, was attacked by Willy alias Rasta, at his shop after an argument.

Audrey Karanja, who witnessed the incident, told police that the deceased cop argued with Rasta over a phone, leading to a violent confrontation.

The trader attacked the police officer with a blow that landed him on the tarmac.

He then stepped him on the stomach and killed him on the spot.

“The owner of the shop assaulted the said officer on the head with a blow, and he (the officer) fell down on the tarmac, and he (Willy) stepped on his stomach, and he died instantly,” the witness told police.

The trader is said to have fled from the scene immediately after he killed the police officer.

Police have started a manhunt for the suspect who is well known in the market.

The body of the deceased cop was moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary.

Here are photos of the deceased cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST