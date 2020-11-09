Monday, November 9, 2020 – A few days ago, Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, jetted to Tanzania with her two kids Nillan and Prince Tiffah, to visit her baby-daddy and ex-husband, Diamond Platnumz.

Zari trashed rumours that she has rekindled her old flame with Diamond and put it clear that she brought the kids to bond with their dad.

Zari said that Diamond had not seen his kids for two years and so, she felt its right to take them to Tanzania to see their dad.

Over the weekend, Diamond, Zari and their two kids were pictured enjoying a football match in matching outfits.

Check out the beautiful photos that have taken social media by storm.

