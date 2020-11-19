Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Disgraced Tusker Project Fame Contestant, David Ogola, who is popularly known as David Major, used to attract hot ladies like a magnet when his star was shining.

Unfortunately, the ladies that he used to spoil with money and booze during his glory days, abandoned him when he fell from grace to grass.

The talented young man was living a lonely life in the streets until well-wishers came to his rescue on Tuesday after his plight was highlighted on social media.

The lady in the photos below is among ruthless slay queens who squandered his money and sent him to the gutters.

See how he used to blow shisha with her when life was smooth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST