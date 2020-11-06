Friday, 06 November 2020 – Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, jetted to Tanzania with Tiffah and Nilan to visit her baby daddy and ex-husband, Diamond Platnumz.

The mother of five was given a heroic welcome by Diamond Platnumz’s family, leading to rumours that they might be back together.

However, Zari put it clear that she only brought her kids to visit their dad and there are no plans of rekindling their old flame.

Photos and videos of Diamond Platnumz bonding with his son and daughter have emerged and they just look amazing.

Check this out.

