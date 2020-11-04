Wednesday, 04 November 2020 – Ever since President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered bars to be opened after months of shut-down, there has been an increase in the number of Covid 19 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has been condemning reckless revellers, who flock to clubs for not observing social distance and spreading the virus through their reckless behaviours.

We came across this photo taken at XS Millionaire Club and if this is how revellers are behaving in clubs, no wonder a second wave of the deadly virus is looming.

The Kenyan DAILY POST