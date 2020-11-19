Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, has explained why he will use his immense resources to campaign for ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with one of the major dailies, Kenneth described Raila as a man who has been at the center of every struggle to make Kenya better.

He expressed his willingness to politically team up with the former Prime Minister, saying Raila has what he termed “the right energy levels”.

The former Planning Assistant Minister, who is keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt Kenya political kingpin, also spelt doom for Deputy President William Ruto, as far as Mt Kenya politics is concerned, claiming the DP’s allies from the region will ditch him come 2022.

Kenneth said voters in his backyard will vote as a block for Raila Odinga, who has demonstrated that he is equal to the task of leading this nation.

“How can Mount Kenya be divided when the president is from the region and is also the spokesperson of the region? The fact that people have diversity in opinions within the region does not make the mountain divided.

He added: “As far as I know, the region has one spokesperson; the president (Uhuru), who is there for the next two years. You need to go back to history after every term leaders from the region usually have different views…but come the election…you get the mountain speaking in one language.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST