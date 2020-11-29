Vacant Position: Personal Assistant
Location: Thika
Job Brief: The purpose of this position is to act as a point of contact between the MD and internal /external clients.
The candidate will help the Managing Director to make the best use of his time by providing full Managerial, Administrative and Secretarial support at a senior level to ensure the smooth
management of his day to day affairs. Handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner and take initiative as appropriate especially in the Managing Directors absence.
S/he MUST be able to effectively work with the CEO.
Job Description:
- Acting as a point of contact between the MD and internal/external clients
- Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments often controlling access to the MD’s office.
- Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments.
- Organize inbound emails into the appropriate folders and any relevant information to be copied into the correct file .
- Respond to emails as much as possible.
- Reminding the MD of important tasks and deadlines.
- Conduct diary meetings with the MD to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests.
- Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of.
- Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences.
- Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
- Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems liaising with staff, suppliers and clients.
- Time and daily management of the MD.
- Handle enquiries and ensure accurate information is given in a professional manner.
- Ensuring the MD’s office and boardroom are always clean and well organized.
- Coordinate and submit monthly reports.
- Attending meetings with the MD when required.
- Home and personal life maintenance tasks from time to time.
- Miscellaneous tasks to support the MD.
- Provide basic and accurate information in person and via phone/email
- Any other duty assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in Business administration / PR / Communication or related field.
- 3-5 years of relevant working experience as an executive assistant/ PA in a good company
- Pragmatic and able to deal with visitors of all levels.
- Fast accurate typing/data entry
- Excellent organization and interpersonal skills
- Experience of working within a pressured environment
- Discretion and mature work ethics
- Computer Literate – MS Office
- Good at decision makers.
- Proactive and Confident
- A very high level of professionalism, confidentiality, integrity, attention to detail and organization are essential for the role
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to submit their CV to jobs@employd.co.ke, job title on the email subject Personal Assistant and expected gross salary.