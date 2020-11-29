Vacant Position: Personal Assistant

Location: Thika

Job Brief: The purpose of this position is to act as a point of contact between the MD and internal /external clients.

The candidate will help the Managing Director to make the best use of his time by providing full Managerial, Administrative and Secretarial support at a senior level to ensure the smooth
management of his day to day affairs. Handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner and take initiative as appropriate especially in the Managing Directors absence.

S/he MUST be able to effectively work with the CEO.

Job Description:

  • Acting as a point of contact between the MD and internal/external clients
  • Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments often controlling access to the MD’s office.
  • Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments.
  • Organize inbound emails into the appropriate folders and any relevant information to be copied into the correct file .
  • Respond to emails as much as possible.
  • Reminding the MD of important tasks and deadlines.
  • Conduct diary meetings with the MD to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests.
  • Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of.
  • Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences.
  • Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
  • Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems liaising with staff, suppliers and clients.
  • Time and daily management of the MD.
  • Handle enquiries and ensure accurate information is given in a professional manner.
  • Ensuring the MD’s office and boardroom are always clean and well organized.
  • Coordinate and submit monthly reports.
  • Attending meetings with the MD when required.
  • Home and personal life maintenance tasks from time to time.
  • Miscellaneous tasks to support the MD.
  • Provide basic and accurate information in person and via phone/email
  • Any other duty assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in Business administration / PR / Communication or related field.
  • 3-5 years of relevant working experience as an executive assistant/ PA in a good company
  • Pragmatic and able to deal with visitors of all levels.
  • Fast accurate typing/data entry
  • Excellent organization and interpersonal skills
  • Experience of working within a pressured environment
  • Discretion and mature work ethics
  • Computer Literate – MS Office
  • Good at decision makers.
  • Proactive and Confident
  • A very high level of professionalism, confidentiality, integrity, attention to detail and organization are essential for the role

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to submit their CV to jobs@employd.co.ke, job title on the email subject Personal Assistant and expected gross salary.

