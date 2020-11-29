Vacant Position: Personal Assistant

Location: Thika

Job Brief: The purpose of this position is to act as a point of contact between the MD and internal /external clients.

The candidate will help the Managing Director to make the best use of his time by providing full Managerial, Administrative and Secretarial support at a senior level to ensure the smooth

management of his day to day affairs. Handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner and take initiative as appropriate especially in the Managing Directors absence.

S/he MUST be able to effectively work with the CEO.

Job Description:

Acting as a point of contact between the MD and internal/external clients

Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments often controlling access to the MD’s office.

Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments.

Organize inbound emails into the appropriate folders and any relevant information to be copied into the correct file .

Respond to emails as much as possible.

Reminding the MD of important tasks and deadlines.

Conduct diary meetings with the MD to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests.

Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of.

Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences.

Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence

Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems liaising with staff, suppliers and clients.

Time and daily management of the MD.

Handle enquiries and ensure accurate information is given in a professional manner.

Ensuring the MD’s office and boardroom are always clean and well organized.

Coordinate and submit monthly reports.

Attending meetings with the MD when required.

Home and personal life maintenance tasks from time to time.

Miscellaneous tasks to support the MD.

Provide basic and accurate information in person and via phone/email

Any other duty assigned

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in Business administration / PR / Communication or related field.

3-5 years of relevant working experience as an executive assistant/ PA in a good company

Pragmatic and able to deal with visitors of all levels.

Fast accurate typing/data entry

Excellent organization and interpersonal skills

Experience of working within a pressured environment

Discretion and mature work ethics

Computer Literate – MS Office

Good at decision makers.

Proactive and Confident

A very high level of professionalism, confidentiality, integrity, attention to detail and organization are essential for the role

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to submit their CV to jobs@employd.co.ke, job title on the email subject Personal Assistant and expected gross salary.