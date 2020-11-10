Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is a State Corporation established under the Tourism Act whose mandate is to market Kenya as a Tourist destination locally, regionally and internationally. KTB seeks to recruit exceptional, highly competent and professional individual to fill the following position:

PERSONAL ASSISTANT – CEO’S OFFICE

Responsibilities

Plan, manage and coordinate the CEO’s calendar to ensure all activities are executed

Prepare reports, presentations, briefing papers, and other documents required by the CEO.

Network within and without KTB through communicating and dissemination information to relevant departments / officers within organization, stakeholders and clients

Attend to inquiries appropriately including consulting with relevant authorities

Make appropriate decisions in daily office matters, handling emergencies effectively and efficiently

Budget for CEO’s office for financial year, accounting and surrendering imprest granted accordingly

Creating and maintaining office systems including data management

Ensure integrity and confidentiality of official communication, information, data and security of office assets and classified materials

Act as a secretary in meetings chaired by the CEO

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, business administration, humanities or equivalent.

3 years’ relevant experience

Certificate in Computer Proficiency

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit the KTB’s website ktb.go.ke for a detailed job description and specification .

for a detailed job description and specification All applications must be submitted online

All applications must be submitted by 5:00pm 20th November 2020

No hard copy applications will be accepted

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid documents to satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and will be required to submit among other documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau

“KTB is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.”

Click to Apply