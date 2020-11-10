Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is a State Corporation established under the Tourism Act whose mandate is to market Kenya as a Tourist destination locally, regionally and internationally. KTB seeks to recruit exceptional, highly competent and professional individual to fill the following position:
PERSONAL ASSISTANT – CEO’S OFFICE
Responsibilities
- Plan, manage and coordinate the CEO’s calendar to ensure all activities are executed
- Prepare reports, presentations, briefing papers, and other documents required by the CEO.
- Network within and without KTB through communicating and dissemination information to relevant departments / officers within organization, stakeholders and clients
- Attend to inquiries appropriately including consulting with relevant authorities
- Make appropriate decisions in daily office matters, handling emergencies effectively and efficiently
- Budget for CEO’s office for financial year, accounting and surrendering imprest granted accordingly
- Creating and maintaining office systems including data management
- Ensure integrity and confidentiality of official communication, information, data and security of office assets and classified materials
- Act as a secretary in meetings chaired by the CEO
Qualifications
The ideal candidate must possess the following:
- Bachelor’s degree in communications, business administration, humanities or equivalent.
- 3 years’ relevant experience
- Certificate in Computer Proficiency
How to Apply
- Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit the KTB’s website ktb.go.ke for a detailed job description and specification.
- All applications must be submitted online
- All applications must be submitted by 5:00pm 20th November 2020
- No hard copy applications will be accepted
Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid documents to satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and will be required to submit among other documents:
- Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;
- Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;
- Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau
“KTB is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.”