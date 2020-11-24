Job Title: Personal Assistant to CEO

Nature of Job: Full Time

Job Description

Reporting to the CEO, the personal assistant will provide day to day administrative support to the CEO’s office. This include managing an active calendar of appointments; expense management; composing and preparing correspondence; arranging travel plans, itineraries and agendas and compiling documents for meetings.

Qualifications

Diploma or bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

More than five years providing support for upper-level management in an organization

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Good command of spoken and written English

Ability to work independently and with professional discretion.

Excellent writing, editing, grammatical, organizational, and research skills.

Excellent Interpersonal Skills

Report Writing

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft office tools

How to apply

Bidii Credit is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on gender, race or religion.

Ready to jump ship? Let us talk it out.

Send you application and CV (in pdf) to recruitment@bidiicreditkenya.co.ke or fill in the form below clearly stating the position you are applying for by latest 27th November 2020