Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) church, has joined Deputy President William Ruto, in opposing the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report.

The church says the document has failed to address the constitutional requirement that orders that neither gender should have more than two-thirds in elective positions.

Addressing journalists in Juja after the church’s annual general meeting yesterday, Bishop John Okinda, who happens to be the church’s chairperson, noted with concern that Kenyan women have not been adequately addressed in regard to their constitutional right on the two-third gender principle, despite the expansion of the national assembly by 70 members.

Okinda further said that transferring women representatives from the national assembly to the senate will also deny them the opportunity to be appointed cabinet ministers and their place in the national resource sharing table.

“The provisions, therefore, require further considerations and consultations to resolve this,” he said.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, the church regretted that the government has channeled its communication on BBI proposals neglecting serious health concerns among Kenyans especially the rising Covid-19 cases.

“Yes, we may have the BBI document but shall we have the people we want to rule, doctors to treat us as we rule.

“We need to put more concentration on the current pandemic that we have so that we are safe,” the Bishop said.

