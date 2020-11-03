Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Neno Evangelism Ministry lead pastor, James Ng’ang’a, has declared his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it will unite Kenyans and end a scenario of winner-takes-all during the presidential election.

In a sermon televised on Monday, the controversial pastor also attacked the ‘hustler narrative’ by Deputy President William Ruto saying even God cannot accept his servants to be hustlers.

Pastor Ng’ang’a said he is not a hustler, and Christians who serve a living God cannot be hustlers as the DP has been claiming.

“Mimi siwezi mimi sio hustler,, mimi sio hustler na hakuna hustler kanisani, sisi ni wana wa Mungu, ata tuwe na Sh10, sisi ni wa Mungu sio hustler,” said Ng’ang’a which loosely translates to (I cannot be, I am not a hustler, and there are no hostlers in church, and we belong to God, even if we have just Sh10, we cannot be hustlers, we belong to God)

Ng’ang’a also raised concerns with how politicians are rushing to churches to raise funds with the next election fast approaching.

He said those politicians were nowhere to be seen in churches for the past five years, and they are now showing up to use Christians to get to power.

Nganga urged Kenyans to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice of not engaging in early campaigns and instead concentrate on development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST