Friday, 27 November 2020 – Clout chasing Kikuyu gospel singer, Betty Bayo, who was previously married to controversial city pastor, Victor Kanyari, is officially off the market.

The mother of three got engaged to a Caucasian man at Trademark Hotel in Village Market during her 33rd birthday.

She broke the good news on her Facebook page saying, “At the right time, I the Lord, will make everything beautiful. Isaiah 60.22.

“Thanks for your prayer and love.”

She then posted a photo flaunting an engagement ring and a cake presented to her by her new man.

The engagement ceremony was attended by close friends.

Her kids were also present.

The man who has swept the heart of Betty Bayo is said to be of Caucasian origin although she refused to reveal his face for reasons better known to her.

Here are photos of the engagement ceremony.

