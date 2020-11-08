Sunday, 08 November 2020 – The internet has erupted after a pastor reportedly held a miracle service for men who want their tiny ‘members’ to be enlarged.

The grown-up men were instructed to come to the service with huge cucumbers, which they placed on their heads during the service and took a step of faith.

They were told to pray and believe that after prayers, their tiny ‘cassavas’ will be enlarged.

Women whose husbands are not well-endowed ‘down there’ were also told to place huge cucumbers on their heads, pray and take a step of faith.

See the madness.

