Saturday, November 21, 2020 – The decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to postpone the collection of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures has shocked Raila Odinga and his team, who had already engaged the first gear to collect the 1 million signatures required for a referendum.

In a statement on Wednesday, Uhuru announced that the BBI will be postponed to pave way for more consultation, to have a non-contested referendum, that will be supported by all Kenyans.

Some of Raila’s lieutenants are apprehensive that the ‘unilateral’ decision to cancel the collection of signatures casts a dark shadow on the future of the handshake.

A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP, who sought anonymity, separately confirmed there is a lot of unease in Raila’s camp over the cancellation.

“We don’t want to pretend that all is well,” he said.

Raila is said to have received a call from State House late on Wednesday evening alerting him of the plans to cancel the event amid concerns there was no room for consultations or his side to give views.

The call came after Uhuru held a 3-hour meeting with his deputy, William Ruto, who is said to be the man who convinced the President to postpone the signature collection exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST