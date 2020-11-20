Friday, 20 November 2020 – A lady has taken to her Instagram account to raise concern after six girls from Komarock Estate, Nairobi went missing after being contacted by a mysterious Caucasian man.

Among the 6 missing girls is her cousin, Shanice Ndunge Muoka.

According to reports given by the lady, the missing girls were contacted by a foreign man to audition for an acting role.

They are said to have been transported to Mombasa and since then, they have not been seen.

The man had reportedly informed them that it was a life-changing opportunity.

The girls have been missing for 6 days and there are fears that they might have been trafficked to engage in illegal activities.

The families of the missing girls are urging anyone who might have seen them report to the nearest police station.

Here’s a video of a relative to one of the missing girls raising concern.

Here are photos of Shanice, one of the missing girls.

