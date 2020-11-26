Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Boss, General Mohamed Badi, has launched a new exercise to weed out ghost workers and imposters from Nairobi County headquarters City Hall, an exercise that has unsettled some quarters.

Badi launched a staff validation program that will see 6,852 employees, who were transferred from City Hall to NMS verified.

The audit exercise commenced yesterday and will run for two weeks.

Badi kickstarted the program with staff at the compliance and enforcement directorate.

Those under scrutiny will present crucial documents such as appointment letters, letters of secondment to NMS, original identification card, academic and professional certificates, last payslip and promotion letters.

Badi’s previous exercise to deal with cartels has seen him expose unidentified people who control the water supply in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST