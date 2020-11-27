Friday, November 27, 2020 – An ailing passenger died inside a bus that was headed to Mombasa from Busia under unclear circumstances, on Thursday night.

The deceased’s sister, who was in his company, told the officers that he had been unwell for a number of days before the incident took place.

The sister disclosed that her brother had a high fever before he succumbed.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim confirmed the incident saying that passengers realised that he has passed on while at Mukaa near Malili town, where the bus had been parked in line with curfew regulations.

“The passengers had just gone out to take a breather and when they came back, they realized that the man was dead,” Mohammed stated.

Health officials fumigated the bus and the body taken to the Machakos Level V Hospital mortuary.

All the 31 passengers who were aboard the vehicle were asked to self-isolate in line with Covid-19 regulations and the health officers took their contacts for easier follow-up in case there is a need to conduct contact-tracing.

His death came two days after another man died in a matatu along Mombasa Road.

Initially, it was suspected that he had Covid-19 related complications but tests have proved otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST