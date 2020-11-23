Monday, November 23, 2020 – A large trial of the Oxford University vaccine has shown that the vaccine has 70 percent efficacy at stopping people from developing Covid-19 symptoms.

In a statement issued on Monday, scientists from the UK based University say the protection may rise to 90 percent by tweaking the dose.

The results will be seen as a triumph, but comes after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 95% protection.

However, the Oxford jab is far cheaper and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two.

“The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by [the virus],” said the vaccine’s architect, Prof Sarah Gilbert.

The UK government has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine and AstraZeneca says it will make three billion doses for the world next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST