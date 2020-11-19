Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Actress Catherine Kamau has revealed how they ended up broke after spending a lot of their money on the wedding.

Catherine and Philip Karanja, who is also an actor, walked down the aisle in an opulent ceremony that was held at the luxurious Windsor Hotel in 2017.

She says that after their wedding, they went for a honeymoon in the paradise island of Seychelles, and that almost took away all their savings and they were left broke.

They came back home, pushed themselves harder and were able to rise up again.

‘Msituone hapa tulikuwa tumesota mbaya after wedding, we went to Seychelles for our honeymoon, we had no idea how expensive the island was, weeh anyways we survived,’ said Catherine.

Catherine also advised young couples to budget their money wisely.

She told them to spend less time and money trying to impress other people and instead use their resources to invest in something productive.

‘Word of advice, spend less impressing guys kwa wedding and travel the world with your man for your honeymoon,’ she wrote.

