Wednesday, 04 November 2020 – Top-rated comedian, Henry Desagu, has narrated how he rose from grass to grace.

Speaking on Jalang’o TV, the hilarious comedian revealed his journey has not been smooth.

Desagu revealed there is a time he went completely broke and even thought of going back to the village.

When he called his mother and informed her that he was planning to relocate to the village, he was informed that his small ‘simba’ had been converted to a store.

“There was a time I called my mum to ask whether my small house back in Nakuru was still available, she told me it was transformed into a storage unit but I could still use it.” Desagu said.

When he faced evictions over rent arrears, he contacted fellow comedian Otoyo and asked him whether he could accommodate him but Otoyo told him that his house was full.

However, Otoyo helped him to pay his rent arrears.

“He told me he already had people at his home but he did pay my rent.”Said Desagu.

Desagu is one of the highest-earning Youtubers in Kenya.

He reportedly makes Ksh 800,000 per month from his Youtube channel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST