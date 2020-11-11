Wednesday, 11 November 2020 – Otile Brown and his girlfriend, Nabbi, have reunited after he jetted to Ethiopia to visit her.

Nabbi was stuck in Australia for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic that interfered with international travel.

The beautiful and light-skinned Ethiopian queen jetted to her home-country recently, and after Otile finished shooting his music video in Tanzania, he jetted straight to Ethiopia to see her.

She shared a video goofing around with her Kenyan celebrity boyfriend and captioned it, “I am holding your boy hostage in Addis Ababa, and he ain’t coming back,”

In the video, the pretty Ethiopian lady is seen planting soft kisses on Otile Brown’s forehead, showing her fans and followers how she missed him when she was away.

They also went to a high-end restaurant where they were seen sampling Ethiopian cuisine.

