Friday, November 13, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has urged politicians to desist from mentioning Kiambaa Church Massacre, claiming it is inciting the Kikuyu community against the Kalenjins.

The massacre happened in 2007 where a group of Kalenjin youths associated with Deputy President William Ruto, stormed a church in Kiambaa, Eldoret, and burned 35 women and children, who had sought refuge in the church to ashes.

The youths were accusing former President Mwai Kibaki of rigging the 2007 presidential election.

In a video he shared on social media on Thursday, Sudi, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, urged politicians from all divides to let the sensitive issue of Kiambaa church rest, arguing that reviving it may lead to violence.

“Kiambaa church is in my constituency.

“I often visit the area for development purposes.

“We cannot allow the likes of Nancy Gitau and her team to gang up and plan to take Deputy President William Ruto back to The Hague…Why don’t they bring their candidate to square it with him at the ballot box?” Sudi posed.

Nancy Gitau is among cartels in State House, who are working day and night to ensure Ruto’s case at International Criminal Court (ICC) is revived, to scuttle his presidential ambition in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST