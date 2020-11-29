Sunday, November 29, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has continued to pour scorn on the attempt by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday this week, Kinoti met victims of the skirmishes at DCI headquarters and vowed to reopen the cases and nail all the perpetrators who organized the bloody violence.

Mr. Kinoti claimed that some of the victims had received new threats and this necessitated an inquest into the matter.

This raised hue and cry especially from Rift Valley leaders, who saw the inquest as being part of a bigger plan to stop Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to the presidency in 2022.

Sudi, who is Ruto’s ally, revealed that the MCA for Langas Ward, Francis Muiya, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, was one of the schemers of the event.

The MP claimed Muiya is being used by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho and State House gatekeeper, Nancy Gitau, to try to incite Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities.

“Despite all our peace efforts to unite our people in Rift Valley, my very own MCA Francis Muiya(Langas Ward) was among the evil schemers who paraded PEV victims in DCI. It is sad and unfortunate that Nancy Gitau, PS Kibicho and their masters can manipulate local leaders with an aim to disrupt peace in Rift Valley especially Eldoret Town. Let us name and shame our enemies within. Shetani Ashindwe!,”Sudi stated.

Despite all our peace efforts to unite our people in Rift Valley, my very own MCA Francis Muiya(Langas Ward) was among the evil schemers who paraded PEV victims in DCI. Why are Nancy Gitau,Kibicho and their masters using local leaders to disrupt peace in Rift Valley? pic.twitter.com/YmuqZgIEpj — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) November 29, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST