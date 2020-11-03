Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has said there are plans to revive the International Criminal Court (ICC) case facing Deputy President William Ruto to stop his presidential bid in 2022.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the controversial lawmaker claimed that Ruto’s “political enemies” are working day and night to ensure that Ruto’s ICC case is revived.

Sudi said of Monday’s incident where Kenyan lawyer Paul Gichuru surrendered to authorities in The Hague, Netherlands, after five years of being sought for allegedly interfering with witnesses in Ruto’s crimes against humanity case.

Gicheru is among lawyers who played a big role in having the case against the second in command and radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang vacated in 2016.

“Last year, I told you of the evil schemes crafted by William Ruto’s political enemies with the aim of stopping him from running for office. Nancy Gitau and Solicitor General with the help of their master are the architects of this evil scheme,” Sudi stated.

“They began by sending three Police Officers to Eldoret Central Police Station to pick files recorded during post-election violence 2007/8. They also sent the former OCPD Eldoret (2007/8) Mr. Titus Karuri to The Hague with the motive still unknown. They have now sent Lawyer Paul Gicheru to surrender himself to ICC.”Sudi added.

The judges in the ICC case had in 2016 ruled that the DP and his co-accused had no case to answer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST