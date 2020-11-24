Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has sensationally accused the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, of planning to fix Deputy President William Ruto, and denying him the chance to become president in 2022 by reopening the 2007 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases.

Addressing the press from his constituency, Sudi accused the DCI unit of having paid individuals to record the statements for political purposes.

“They want to use PEV to gain political mileage but I want to tell them that they will not succeed.”

“They are even paying people to record statements so that the ICC and PEV case against Deputy President William Ruto can be re-opened,” he stated.

The controversial MP claimed that the DCI boss is being used by cartels to scuttle Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid by reviving the ICC cases.

