Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has revealed that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, is hell-bent on scuttling Deputy President William Ruto’s chances of becoming president.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sudi alleged that a senior police officer had approached him claiming to have been asked to testify against Ruto in the 2007/8 post-election violence cases.

He noted that Kinoti has even gone ahead to send people to the International Criminal Court to revive Ruto’s case at The Hague-based court

“I want to tell you Mr. Kinoti that the police officers you work with are the ones that are giving us the information.”

“You have even sent people to The Hague,” he alleged.

Sudi, who maintained that the inquest was politically motivated, urged the DCI to be more sensitive to individuals who lost their family members and property during the 2007 Post-Election Violence (PEV).

He sensationally claimed that senior government officials in the Office of the President were working with the DCI to implicate Ruto in the PEV cases.

